Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Bourg Majoria. View Sign

Leona Bourg Majoria passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Murphy Ernest Majoria. Mother of Murphy Majoria (Phyllis), Marc Majoria (Patsye), Shea Majoria (Marlene), Karen M. LeGlue (Carroll), Barry Majoria (Amelia), and Dana Majoria (Tina). Grandmother of Troy Majoria, Stacy M. Taranto (Kerry), Murphy Majoria (Rachael), Heather G. Hebert (Duane), Holly M. Matherne (Blake), Philip Majoria, Blake Gervais (Natalie), Lauren Gervais, Mia M. Bell (Derek), Anna-Lisa Majoria, Shea Majoria, D'Elia Majoria, Miranda Majoria, Talia Majoria and the late Chad Majoria. Also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Daughter of the late Aubert Claude Bourg and late Leonide Talbot Bourg. Sister of the late McCain Bourg (Frances), late Albert Bourg (late Josephine), and late Joyce B. Boudreaux (late Louis). Sister-in-law of Anthony Majoria (late Peggy), Camille "Dubby" M. LeBlanc (Lee), and the late Josephine M. Ledet (late Ernest), and late Johnny Majoria (Mamie). Mother-in-law of the late Oscar Gervais, Jr. Age 93 years, just two days shy of her 94th birthday, a native of Napoleonville, a lifelong resident of Marrero, LA, and resident of Luling, LA for the last 44 years. Leona will be remembered as a beautiful person, a loving wife and mother, epitome of an elegant lady, a true Southern Belle, and a kind and compassionate friend. A dedicated, and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and generous benefactor of many charities and to anyone in need. She was an accomplished artist who won awards for her beautiful paintings, which were displayed for many years on Royal Street in New Orleans, as well as sold to many national and international collectors. Also a member of the St. Charles Art Guild for many years. Also she was an accomplished seamstress, loved to dance, and enjoyed traveling, especially with the Sisters on the Fly. She was a wonderful cook having provided countless delicious meals for family and friends. She is dearly loved by many and will be deeply missed by all those blessed to have known her. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Luling, LA. Visitation will be held at from 10 AM until mass time. Visit Leona Bourg Majoria passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Murphy Ernest Majoria. Mother of Murphy Majoria (Phyllis), Marc Majoria (Patsye), Shea Majoria (Marlene), Karen M. LeGlue (Carroll), Barry Majoria (Amelia), and Dana Majoria (Tina). Grandmother of Troy Majoria, Stacy M. Taranto (Kerry), Murphy Majoria (Rachael), Heather G. Hebert (Duane), Holly M. Matherne (Blake), Philip Majoria, Blake Gervais (Natalie), Lauren Gervais, Mia M. Bell (Derek), Anna-Lisa Majoria, Shea Majoria, D'Elia Majoria, Miranda Majoria, Talia Majoria and the late Chad Majoria. Also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Daughter of the late Aubert Claude Bourg and late Leonide Talbot Bourg. Sister of the late McCain Bourg (Frances), late Albert Bourg (late Josephine), and late Joyce B. Boudreaux (late Louis). Sister-in-law of Anthony Majoria (late Peggy), Camille "Dubby" M. LeBlanc (Lee), and the late Josephine M. Ledet (late Ernest), and late Johnny Majoria (Mamie). Mother-in-law of the late Oscar Gervais, Jr. Age 93 years, just two days shy of her 94th birthday, a native of Napoleonville, a lifelong resident of Marrero, LA, and resident of Luling, LA for the last 44 years. Leona will be remembered as a beautiful person, a loving wife and mother, epitome of an elegant lady, a true Southern Belle, and a kind and compassionate friend. A dedicated, and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and generous benefactor of many charities and to anyone in need. She was an accomplished artist who won awards for her beautiful paintings, which were displayed for many years on Royal Street in New Orleans, as well as sold to many national and international collectors. Also a member of the St. Charles Art Guild for many years. Also she was an accomplished seamstress, loved to dance, and enjoyed traveling, especially with the Sisters on the Fly. She was a wonderful cook having provided countless delicious meals for family and friends. She is dearly loved by many and will be deeply missed by all those blessed to have known her. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Luling, LA. Visitation will be held at from 10 AM until mass time. Visit www.mothefunerals.com to view and sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to St. Jude Children' s Hospital in her honor. Funeral Home Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero , LA 70072

(504) 348-2010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close