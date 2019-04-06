Leona Dupont Leaber Dillman passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 90. Leona is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Carrie Perron Dupont; her daughters, Cheryl Leaber Freiberger and Cindy Lou Leaber Poolson Cathalougne; three brothers, and one sister. She is survived by her daughter, Constance Stauder (Conrad Stauder); grandchildren, Anthony stauder, Bridgette Stauder Galiorous, Michelle Poolson, Shelby Poolson, Jason Freiberger, and Carrie Lee Cathalougne; great-grandchildren, Jessica Stevens, Anthony Stauder Jr., Dylan Stevens, Tara Stauder, Hallie Galiorous, Sophia Galiorous, James Blevins, and Samual Biby; great-great-grandson, Dylan Stevens Jr.; a very special friend, Michael Ascuitto; and one sister. Leona was social and loved to dance. She loved life, and shared that love with those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation beginning at 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary