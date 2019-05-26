Leonard Alvin Washofsky, a native of New Orleans, who last resided in Mandeville, departed this life on May 25, 2019 at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Celia Dulitz, wife of and Earl Washofsky, his first wife, Cecile Washofsky, and his brother, Harris Warren. He was the beloved husband of Victoria G. "Vickie" Washofsky, father of Erin K. Chernow, PhD (Lance), of Atlan-ta, GA., Beth L. Levine (Brian), of New York, NY, and Michael D. Washofsky (Stephanie), of Chicago, IL; grandfather of Cole and Max Chernow, Skylar, Maclyn and Kelin Levine, and Chloe Washofsky. He was the stepfather of Stephanie F. Melancon (Jerry), of Picayune, MS, Joseph F. Fortier (Christie), of Carriere, MS, and Jennifer F. Elwell (Mike), of Covington, the step-grandfather of Nicolas (Jay) and Jeremy Melancon, Emily and Anthony M. Elwell, Jr., and the step great-grandfather of Jaxon and Ami-yah Melancon. He was greatly loved by and immensely loved his parents, brother Harris, beloved Cecile, his astonishing loving children, who gave him so much "Nachas" - "pride", he never stopped talking about their accomplishments. He adoringly loved and was loved by Vickie, who brought such joy, warmth and devotion to each other as they grew in years, fulfilling their dreams. He loved his grandchildren, all six and took so much pride in them. He loved and was equally loved by Vickie's children and their mates and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services and Masonic Rites will be conducted on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon with visitation beginning at 11:00 am from Congregation Gates of Prayer, 4000 West Esplanade Ave, Metairie, with interment at the Congre-gation's Joseph St. Cemetery, in New Orleans. Kindly omit flowers. Donations preferred to Congrega-tion Gates of Prayer, Sisterhood's Cecile Washofsky Memorial Jacobs Campership Fund, Chabad House Metairie, and Tulane University School of Law. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Information 504-835-2341. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 26 to May 27, 2019