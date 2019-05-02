Leonard Brumfield, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 64. He was employed by Reily Foods Company for many years. He graduated from Francis T. Nicholls senior High School Class of 1983. Beloved son of the late Emargie Coleman Banks and Charles Brumfield, Sr. Loving and Devoted companion of Deborah Biagas of Chalmette, Louisiana. Loving father of Nichelle Tristine Taylor and Leonard Brumfield, Jr. Brother of Bishop Charles Brumfield, Jr. (Dianna) of Hattiesburg, MS, Wayne Brumfield (Cheryl), Shannon Jackson (Rodney) and the late Debra Carr. Step- brother of Shelia, Valerie and Herbert, Jr. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also, Pastors, Officers and Members of Law Street Missionary Baptist Church NOLA, Buena Vista Baptist Church of St. James, Louisiana, Fresh Anointing Church of Hattiesburg, MS, employees and staff of Reily food Company, Allstate Insurance Co., Low Animal Medical Center, Zea Café( Harahan), AT&T, Members of SOSU, faculty and staff of St. Augustine High School and St. Mary's Academy are all invited to attend Leonard's Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Law Street Missionary Baptist Church 3132 Law St. NOLA 70117 at 10:00 a.m. Bishop Charles Brumfield officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Buena Vista Baptist Church Cemetery, St James, Louisiana. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019