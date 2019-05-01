The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Leonard Dennis entered into eternal rest, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Leonard leaves memories to cherish with his wife, Dora Lee Calvin Dennis, children Cheryl Calvin Jones, Amanda Dennis Jones, Michelle Dennis Custard, and siblings Leona Watts, Willie Mae Marshall, Vivian Brazile, and Calvin Dennis. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents George and Aldonia Lewis Dennis as well as his siblings Royal Dennis, Bernard Dennis, George (June) Dennis, Jr. and Carolyn Dennis. Relatives and Friends of the family, employees of the former Avondale Shipyard, Fresenius Medical Care, Southern Recycle EMR, Acadian West Animal Clinic, and St. Charles Parish Schools also pastors, officers and members of United Fellowship Full Gospel Baptist Church and Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, are invited to attend the funeral services to be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greater Mount Calvary 1600 Westwood Dr. Marrero, LA 70072. Visitation: 10:00 am until service time. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Arrangements entrusted to D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home 1020 Virgil St. Gretna, LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
