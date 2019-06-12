Leonard J. "Lenny" Cannizzaro was born on September 22, 1926 and passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. Leonard was the son of Angelo and Josephine Monteleone Cannizzaro, of the Carrollton area of New Orleans. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1947. In addition to qualifying as an M1 rifle marksman, he was decorated with the American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the EAME ribbon for service in the Mediterranean Theater. He later worked and retired as a real estate agent and broker. He was the longtime companion of Anne T. Terrebonne and was a beloved and integral part of her family: Marianne, daughter, Carissa (Jeff) Ramirez, granddaughter and great-grandchildren James "Jack" and Chloe Falter, Carsan and Catherine Ramirez, and Jack Paul (Terri) and Jacqueline (Austin) Smith and Michelle (Eric) Becker, granddaughters and Louis, great-grandchild. Lenny was an active part of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives with Anne, their grandmother. He delighted in following every aspect of James' "Jack's" sports accomplishments and enjoyed discussing every detail with him, as he was a sports enthusiast. He enjoyed talking with Chloe about her cheering and artistic and talent interests. Leonard is survived by his sister, Angela Cannizaro and a daughter, Cathryn Ann Cannizaro. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 600 Sixth Street in Gretna on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10 am until 12 noon, followed by Mass. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. The family would like to express their gratitude to Louie Inguagiato and Denise Rachuba for the wonderful friendship and support. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary