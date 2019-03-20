Leonard Joseph Champagne, Jr. transitioned from labor to reward on Friday, March 15, 2019. Leonard, affectionately and better known as "Champ" was a native New Orleanian, residing in Houston, Texas post Hurricane Katrina. He was educated in the Orleans Parish school system and a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. Leonard was the life of the party and left a memorable impression on everyone he encountered. Leonard captured the attention and heart of his wife, Angela Rixner-Champagne, with whom he spent 29 wonderful years. Leonard was adored, revered, and will be missed by all that knew him. Leonard's memories will be cherished and his legacy carried on by his four children, Leonard (Lil Lenny), Jeonard, Jade and Jelani; his parents, Leonard J. Champagne, Sr. and Rose Champagne; one sister, Sharon Champagne-Williams (Albert Williams); five brothers, Timothy Smith (Anna), Lenn Green (Kim), George Green, Sr., William Stokes, and Brandon Stokes; one grandson, Juelz Champagne; one goddaughter, Chezmen Rixner and one godson, Anthony Smith. Leonard's memory will also be kept alive through a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, employees of Chateau De Notre Dame, Mahaila Jackson Family Residual Corporation and Fast Park-N-Ride are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration of Leonard J. Champagne, Jr. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Duplain W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment at Providence Memorial Cemetery 8200 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA 70003. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary