Leonard Joseph Uli, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 5, 2019. Leonard leaves behind to cherish memories his loving wife of 50 years Diana Bussy Uli, his children: Leonard Uli Jr. (Rebecca) and Kevin Uli; 8 granddaughters, siblings: Allan Uli and Amy Uli Waguespack. He is preceded in death by his parents Salvador J. Uli and Amy Vial Uli, brother Salvador P. Uli, and daughter Lisa Angelle Uli. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Sanctuary at Passages Hospice. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Divine Mercy Church, 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner for 11:00 a.m.. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Father Paul Clark, officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, St. Rose, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019