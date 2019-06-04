Leonard V. Lassalle, Jr. passed away of natural causes May 29, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and was the son of Leonard V. Lassalle, Sr. and Marguerite Reineke Lassalle. Survived by many loving cousins, Leonard was a devout Catholic and a graduate of both Jesuit High School and Loyola University of the South. Leonard grew up in old Lakeview and was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and worked for the City of New Orleans for many years. Leonard was a kind and generous soul who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will immediately follow in St. Louis #3 Cemetery on Esplanade Avenue. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary