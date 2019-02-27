The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Leonardo Spalluto
Leonardo Anthony Spalluto passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, February 25, 2019. Born on Staten Island, New York on August 13, 1929 to the late Carlo and Stella Spalluto. Devoted husband of Gaynell Ramsey Spalluto for 54 years; Beloved father to Susan Spalluto and Charla Spalluto Misse (Daniel); Doting grandfather of Blaise Leonardo Misse; Brother of Isabel Leonhart (the late Robert) and the late Irene Spalluto Bonczak (the late Vladimir) and the late Ann Spalluto. Leonardo began his professional career in New York with his own construction and demolition company after receiving his degrees from Wagner College and Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He then moved from New York to work for the Port of New Orleans as a professional engineer for 49 years, retiring at the age of 86. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass being held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be from 10:00am until mass begins. All services are being held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church located at 444 Metairie Rd. in Metairie, Louisiana. Interment will be held at a later date at Saint Peter's Cemetery on Staten Island, New York. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019
