Leotha "Motor" "Coach" Terrell, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 61. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a lifelong resident of Marrero, LA . Leotha was an employee of Johnson Controls International. He also coached many players at MAC playground. Loving father of Detrice Ross (Alfred Fredericks), Leotha (Coco) Terrell III, Dantrice Ross, and Lance Terrell. Grandfather of Steven Johnson, Shayla Johnson, Larron Butler, Jr., Leoth Terrell IV, Arianna Fredericks, Damion Ross, and Alfred Fredericks III. Beloved son of Leotha, Sr. and Dorthene Stamps Terrell. Grandson of the late Louis and Cora Sayles, Spurgeon, Sr. and Daisy Stamps. Brother of Lori Merricks, Royal, Donald, Stanley and Anthony Terrell. Nephew of Lorine Weatherspoon, Josie Craft, Gloria Robertson, Dessie Adams, Spurgeon (Augusta) Stamps, Jr., Annie Chess, Mattie Parker, Lennie Smith, Jessie Houston, and the late Ennei Curtis; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Rock of Ages Baptist Church, Second Zion Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; members of West Jefferson High School Class of 1976; employees of Johnson Controls International, Children's Hospital, Jefferson Parish Pumping Station, Jefferson Parish Sewerage, Our Lady of Prompt Succor School, Zatarains, Wynhoven Nursing Home, Ingalls Shipyard, Louis Armstrong International Airport, and Wood Group are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 6533 Acre Rd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Rev. Dr. Gilbert Barnes, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Will be Private. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA.