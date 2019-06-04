Services Garden of Memories 4900 Airline Drive Metairie , LA 70001 (504) 833-3786 Resources More Obituaries for Leoti Heidman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leoti Carol Sears Heidman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Leoti Carol Sears Heidman, known as Lee to her friends and family, passed away peacefully at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas in the early morning on May 31, 2019, at the age of 84. Lee is preceded in death by her father Leon Sears, her mother Mary Ellen Geis Sears and her much beloved husband of 40 years, John Heidman. They were married in Shreveport, Louisiana on January 28, 1955. Lee met John in Louisiana where they were neighborhood sweet hearts and married when John completed his service in the US Navy. Lee started a family while supporting John's studies at Louisiana State University. Lee also supported John and raised their family of four through John's career moves that brought the family to Seaford Delaware, New Orleans Louisiana, Waukesha Wisconsin, back to Shreveport Louisiana and finally back to New Orleans and Lake Catherine Louisiana. Lee is survived by her loving sister, Starlee Patterson, of 72 years and brother, Irel Sears, of 66 years. Lee was a mother figure to Starlee and Irel for much of their lives after Lee's mother passed at an early age. She is also affectionately remembered by her sons, Bern, Carl, and Martin; and daughter Julia; grandchildren, Jason and Rachel Meade, Cole, Jake and Kiel Heidman; and great grandchildren, Gabrielle Garcia and Danielle Seuzenneau. Lee was born in New Orleans Louisiana on December, 12, 1934. She graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport Louisiana in 1953. Lee managed a very successful career as a wife and mother for most of her life with a couple of short periods in the insurance and real-estate business in Louisiana and Delaware. Lee moved to Beaumont, twenty years ago to be with her sister, Starlee, after her husband passed away. This started the next phase of her life, where she flourished, nurtured and enjoyed numerous friendships. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Orchid Society. She was an avid reader, enjoyed numerous crafts that were associated with numerous church charities. Of course, she crocheted and baked, and enjoyed bridge and Skip O card games with her regular group. She loved animals, and had a pet bird, a cat and a dog. She loved her church, Wesley United Methodist, and credited it with helping to restart her life in Beaumont. She was very active in numerous other church activities and organizations, and served as President of the Pilot club. Lee's wishes were to be laid to rest next to her husband and parents in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie, LA. A Methodist service will be held in the chapel of Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. Immediately followed by burial. A memorial service will be held in Beaumont at the Wesley United Methodist Church at 3810 N. Major Drive on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Lee touched many lives and always put others first. She will be greatly missed. Online condolences will be available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries