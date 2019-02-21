Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leotis Lee Mitchell. View Sign

Leotis "Lee" Mitchell, 84 also known to many as the "Watermelon Man" and "Green Man" transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday February 14, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1934 to Leotis Mitchell Sr. and Georgia Denison of Flora, MS. He was a Beloved husband of Joycelyn Watts Mitchell; Father of Rodney Watts (Mona) Alexandria, LA; Courtney Mitchell Matthews; Monica Mitchell Woodley (Derrick); Grandfather of 7; Great-Grandfather of 5; Godfather of Candice Lathers; a host of relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at First Zion Baptist Church located 1221 Causeway Blvd., Jefferson, LA 70121. Public Viewing from 10:00 AM until the start of service. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM. Interment will at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, St. Rose LA. Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence," 103 Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880. Religious Service Information First Zion Baptist Church

1221 Causeway Blvd

Jefferson, LA 70121

