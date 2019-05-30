Leroy "Buddy" Anthony Vignaud peacefully went on to eternal rest on Sunday morning May 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 88. Buddy was the son of Etienne Joseph Vignaud and Gladys Phillippi Pierson. He was married to Rose Mary Flint for nearly 62 years. They have 5 children; Wayne McCormick (Trina), Laurie, Stephen, Brian, and Christopher (Tania), 12 grand-children Wayne Jr., Deshaun (Jovan), Ryan, Ashley (Mark), Stephen Jr., Lindsey, Brian Jr., Shanne, Victoria, Kylie, Aliyah, and Jacque; and 10 great-grandchildren; Madison, Tyson, Kennedy, Carter, Aiden, Arian, Peyton, Gianni and Briannie. Brother of Myralin Vignaud and preceded in death by Sylvia Vignaud Rousseau. He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and other relative and friends. Buddy began his apprenticeship at the age of 17 and learned the art of plasterwork from his father. Buddy was responsible for most of the plasterwork that adorns the interior and exterior of the mansions on St. Charles Avenue. He also worked on several Catholic Churches and building throughout New Orleans including; the St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter, the Notre Dame Seminary on Carrolton Avenue, and the Castle on the Irish Bayou. Buddy passed on the tradition of artisanship to his sons and the family collectively created the intricate cornice work, plaster medallions, and crowns at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Buddy retired at the age of 52 from his Plastering Company and began his second career as a real estate developer acquiring, renovating and carrying the mortgage on over 30 properties at any given time. He was passionate about restoring old and uninhabitable properties and turning them into beautiful and affordable new homes and commercial businesses. Buddy was a veteran of the US Army and a proud member of the Vikings Krewe Incorporated and Pleasure Club for over 40 years. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church are invited to the Christian Burial Mass on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10am at Corpus Christi Epiphany Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA. 70116. A Visitation will take place from 8:00 AM-10:00 AM. Father Henry Davis, SSJ will celebrate the mass. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. A private burial will follow the mass for the immediate family. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019