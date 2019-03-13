The Great Leroy Charles Williams' reign ended here on earth on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at age 79. Leroy was raised in Braithwaite, LA. He leaves to cherish precious memories, his loving wife, Reater T. Williams and his amazing children, Shelly W. Jones and LeRon C. Williams, I; three wonderful grandchildren, great-grandson, seven caring siblings, four godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and colleagues. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Leola Sino Willams, as well as four siblings. Leroy was a long time employee of Lockheed Martin, John Hancock and Lincoln National Insurance before starting out on his own path. He was also one of the first independent African American insurance agency owners in the State of Louisiana. He established Leroy C. Williams Broker & Professional Insurance Consultant Company in 1979 and the agency still thrives to this day. Leroy loved providing quality insurance coverage to his clients and numerous African-American churches in the New Orleans area. Employees of Lockheed Martin, John Hancock, Lincoln National Insurance and Leroy C. Williams Insurance are invited to attend the funeral. A Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Leroy C. Williams will be held at Union Bethel A.M.E. Church, 2321 Thalia Street on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHURCH. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors. (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary