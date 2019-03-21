Leroy Joseph Knight, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, died at home March 20, 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. He was the son of Olivia Jackson and Leroy Knight. He is mourned by his sister Barbara Knight (Kerry, Sr.) Williams and his brother Charles Knight, Sr. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in New Orleans East. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, 8200 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019