LeRoy Veal departed this life on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Ochsner Westbank Hospital. He was 83 years old and a native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of Avondale, LA. He was also a longtime member of the Zulu Social Aide and Pleasure Club. Son of the late Felters and Dorothy Clay Veal. Devoted husband of Annette Williams Veal. Beloved father of Leo Willis Williams, Ronald Derek (Ivy) Williams and Anthony Williams (Tanya) Veal. Brother of Milliann (James) Amacker and the late Feltus and Harold Veal. Devoted friend of Robert Stevens. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. He was predeceased by his grandson Ronald Williams. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church 433 Avondale Garden Road Avondale, LA at 10 am. The visitation will begin at 8:30 am. Pastor Damien Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Restlawn Cemetery Avondale, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary