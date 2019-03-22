The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
New Jerusalem Praise and Worship Center
2340 Hwy 1090
Pearl River, LA
Lesa Ann Favre Connelly lost her battle to Liver Cancer on Saturday morning March 16, 2019, at the age of 52. She was born in New Orleans, LA in 1967, and later became a resident of Slidell, LA. Lesa was raised by her mother Linda Nettle and Grandmother Joyce Nettle. She graduated in 1985, from Northshore High School in Slidell and later attended the University of New Orleans where she studied the "Arts" including Stage Production, Music, Audio, Lighting, Stage Hand Work, Theatre and Art. Lesa loved animals and nature. She was an accomplished musician who played piano and classical guitar and was a certified black belt in Karate, as well as an avid soccer player who was gifted in sports, stemming from her teens. She worked in her local community later in life helping the elderly, delivering food to the needy and catering healthy foods to NASA Stennis Center Employees for Dietary food supplements. She also worked at voting polling stations as a Saint Tammany Elections Commissioner and was an advocate for helping to get donations to the "Stand up to Cancer" organizations. Lesa was well established in the community and was admired by so many friends along the way including a huge family of loved ones, all the names of which would not fit in this message. She was well known to drop what she was doing to go help others in need, a beautiful and unselfish human being who was just one of many of God's beautiful creations. She will be so dearly missed! Loving daughter of Robert Favre and Linda Nettle. Devoted mother of Jasmine Elise Connelly, and Cadet Sawyer Zurich Favre. Loving sister of Kenny Germain, Lori Lastella and Cindy Dockery. Devoted niece of Dave Favre. She is also survived by her daughter in law, Hailey Gibson and her mother, Carol Fox. Lesa will also be dearly missed by her ex-husband, Patrick Connelly. There will be a Celebration of Life for Lesa Favre Connelly and her grandmother Joyce Nettle on April 19, 2019, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the New Jerusalem Praise and Worship Center, 2340 Hwy 1090, Pearl River, LA, 985-863-9444. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of Covington, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
