On Sunday, February 10, 2019 God called Leslie "Happy" Murray home to eternal rest at the age of 34. Beloved son of Antoinette Murray and Leslie Green. Stepson of Michael Johnson. Loving father of James, Ikiea, Mi'Asia and MaKinley. Brother of Ikien, Romale, Lawrence, Arnell, Starr Murray and Sheleslie Brooks. Grandson of Shirley Jones and Brenda Harrison. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the family are all invited to attend the Home Going Service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00am at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. NOLA 70113. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Interment in Providence Memorial Park. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019