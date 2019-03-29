Leslie Theresa "Precious" Vial passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019. She was 37 years old. Beloved daughter of Debbie DeHarde Vial Cooney and Michael Cooney, and the late Leon Paul Vial. Sister of Leon Francis Vial (Shannon) and Catherine Cooney Primeaux (Lance). Godmother of Michael R. Vial and Logan P. Primeaux. Aunt of Leon P. Vial II, Tyler J. Frickey and Sophia F. Primeaux. Granddaughter of Madeline DeHarde and the late Victor DeHarde; and Betsy B. Vial and the late Dr. David J. Vial (the late Alice). Niece of Diane D. Robert (Neil) and the late Darlene D. Faul (Elton); and Dr. Monica Vial Benson, David J. Vial (Debbie), Stephen Vial, Lisa V. Prosser (Tim), Kenneth Vial (Melissa), Beverly V. Chester (Kevin), Dr. Daniel F. Vial (Celeste), Francesca Vial-Schneider (Pete), Alicia Vial (Matt), Andre Vial, and Christina Vial Comer (Patrick). Also survived by many loving cousins, relatives, and friends, and her dog Tuna. Leslie was a lifetime resident of Luling and a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She graduated from Hahnville High School and attended Nicholls State University and Louisiana State University in Eunice. She devoted her life to caring for her grandparents, mother, and other family members. Leslie enjoyed reading, writing, and watching her niece, nephews, and cousins grow up. She was a special angel that will be greatly missed by all whom she loved. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA, 234 Angus Drive, Luling, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin in church at 9:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. Everyone is invited to the Repass at St. Anthony C.A. Building immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Our Lady of Gaudalupe Healing Chapel at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. 234 Angus Dr, Luling, La. 70070. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary