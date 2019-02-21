Lester "Coz" Baker at the age of 74 yrs departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence in LaPlace, LA. Beloved son of the late Dorothy Mae Stewart Knight and Lester Baker and stepfather Wesley Roy Knight of Mt. Airy, LA. Beloved husband of Augustine V. Baker of LaPlace, LA. Loving father of Warren Dixon, Rosalind Davis Banks, Michelle Davis Bourgeois, Michael Davis, Pamela Carter, Donovan Moore, Terri Moore, and Honorary Son Dvante Young. Beloved brother of Lee Knight, Warren Knight, James Knight, Calvin Knight (Riska), Rev. Aaron Knight (Mary), Eula Knight Pierce, Cherry Knight-West, Cheroyen Lewis (Leroy), Joyce Knight Wilson, Audrey Shepard, and Lorraine Knight. Nephew of Milton Stewart of New Orleans, LA. Also survived by a host of grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native of Mt. Airy, LA and a resident of LaPlace. Pastors, officers, and members of the St. John the Baptist Missionary Baptist Church of Mt. Airy, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. John the Baptist Missionary Church of Mt. Airy, LA. Pastor Gary Bolden officiating. Visitation will be at the above name church from 9:00 am until service time. Burial will be private. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester 'Coz' Baker.
Bardell's Mortuary
3856 Louisiana 44
Mt. Airy, LA 70076
(985) 535-6837
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019