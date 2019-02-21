Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester 'Coz' Baker. View Sign

Lester "Coz" Baker at the age of 74 yrs departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence in LaPlace, LA. Beloved son of the late Dorothy Mae Stewart Knight and Lester Baker and stepfather Wesley Roy Knight of Mt. Airy, LA. Beloved husband of Augustine V. Baker of LaPlace, LA. Loving father of Warren Dixon, Rosalind Davis Banks, Michelle Davis Bourgeois, Michael Davis, Pamela Carter, Donovan Moore, Terri Moore, and Honorary Son Dvante Young. Beloved brother of Lee Knight, Warren Knight, James Knight, Calvin Knight (Riska), Rev. Aaron Knight (Mary), Eula Knight Pierce, Cherry Knight-West, Cheroyen Lewis (Leroy), Joyce Knight Wilson, Audrey Shepard, and Lorraine Knight. Nephew of Milton Stewart of New Orleans, LA. Also survived by a host of grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native of Mt. Airy, LA and a resident of LaPlace. Pastors, officers, and members of the St. John the Baptist Missionary Baptist Church of Mt. Airy, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. John the Baptist Missionary Church of Mt. Airy, LA. Pastor Gary Bolden officiating. Visitation will be at the above name church from 9:00 am until service time. Burial will be private. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Lester "Coz" Baker at the age of 74 yrs departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence in LaPlace, LA. Beloved son of the late Dorothy Mae Stewart Knight and Lester Baker and stepfather Wesley Roy Knight of Mt. Airy, LA. Beloved husband of Augustine V. Baker of LaPlace, LA. Loving father of Warren Dixon, Rosalind Davis Banks, Michelle Davis Bourgeois, Michael Davis, Pamela Carter, Donovan Moore, Terri Moore, and Honorary Son Dvante Young. Beloved brother of Lee Knight, Warren Knight, James Knight, Calvin Knight (Riska), Rev. Aaron Knight (Mary), Eula Knight Pierce, Cherry Knight-West, Cheroyen Lewis (Leroy), Joyce Knight Wilson, Audrey Shepard, and Lorraine Knight. Nephew of Milton Stewart of New Orleans, LA. Also survived by a host of grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native of Mt. Airy, LA and a resident of LaPlace. Pastors, officers, and members of the St. John the Baptist Missionary Baptist Church of Mt. Airy, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. John the Baptist Missionary Church of Mt. Airy, LA. Pastor Gary Bolden officiating. Visitation will be at the above name church from 9:00 am until service time. Burial will be private. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Funeral Home Bardell's Mortuary

3856 Louisiana 44

Mt. Airy , LA 70076

(985) 535-6837 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close