Lester Carl Marshall transitioned from this life into his eternal resting place on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 26, 1957. He leaves behind on this earth to cherish his most enjoyable memories, his wife, Cecilia Cardriche Marshall, his children, Lester Jones Marshall (Andasha), Cardell Patterson Marshall, Justin Marshall, Jarron Marshall, Derrick Marshall and his daughter Morgan T. Marshall (Princess), his two step-children Terrence A. McCray, Jr. (Beverly), Alton Marshall (Theresa) and his sister Vanessa Harris Marshall, (6) grandchildren, one God-daughter (Brianne Peters) and a host of nieces, nephews and family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Augustus D. Marshall, Sr. (Vicksburg, MS) and Mable Stewart Marshall (Convent, LA). Lester gave his life to Christ while attending Mount Everest B.C where he was baptized at a very early age; he later became a member of Beacon Light International Cathedral. He was a graduate of Walter L. Cohen Senior High School. He also attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, University of New Orleans and Delgado Community College. Lester joined the United State Marine Corps where he served four (4) years and received an honorable discharge. In 1984 Lester joined the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) where he began a successful and fulfilling career as a police Officer. During his tenure he was promoted to Detective at the First District Station where he served until his retirement in May, 2015. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). He continued his commitment to serve the public and his community by joining the New Orleans Police Reserve Division as a Reserve Officer. He was employed by SMG and Touro Infirmary serving as a Security Officer where he remained until his transition. Lester loved life, loved his family and he was a dedicated servant of his community. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of the New Orleans Police Department and Reserve Division, SMG, Touro Infirmary Hospital, also pastors, officers and members of New Home MBC and First Zion Baptist Church are invited to attend a Funeral Service at New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 1616 R.C. Blakes Blvd., N.O., LA. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM. Pastor Donald Berryhill of First Zion Baptist Church, Officiating. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA. 70460. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave... Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary