Lester Cyrus Perriatt Sr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Cyrus Perriatt Sr..

Lester Cyrus Perriatt Sr., age 93, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Armand Sr.; and 7 siblings, Armand Jr., Maud Seymour, Irma Smith, Lloyd, Nathaniel, Louis, and Bertha Mae Perriatt. Lester leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria S. Perriatt; 3 children, Lester Jr. (Justine), Thomas (Pamela), and Keith Perriatt (Janet); 9 granchildren, Jenney Fazande, Lester III, Jena, Leilani, Thomas Jr., Ashley, Phillip, Blaire, and Brooke Perriatt; 5 great grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Relatives, friends of the family, priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church are all invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave, NOLA with Father David Begany officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Funeral Home
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 948-7447
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New Orleans, LA   (504) 948-7447