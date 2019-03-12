Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Cyrus Perriatt Sr.. View Sign

Lester Cyrus Perriatt Sr., age 93, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Armand Sr.; and 7 siblings, Armand Jr., Maud Seymour, Irma Smith, Lloyd, Nathaniel, Louis, and Bertha Mae Perriatt. Lester leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria S. Perriatt; 3 children, Lester Jr. (Justine), Thomas (Pamela), and Keith Perriatt (Janet); 9 granchildren, Jenney Fazande, Lester III, Jena, Leilani, Thomas Jr., Ashley, Phillip, Blaire, and Brooke Perriatt; 5 great grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Relatives, friends of the family, priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church are all invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave, NOLA with Father David Begany officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447 Lester Cyrus Perriatt Sr., age 93, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Armand Sr.; and 7 siblings, Armand Jr., Maud Seymour, Irma Smith, Lloyd, Nathaniel, Louis, and Bertha Mae Perriatt. Lester leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria S. Perriatt; 3 children, Lester Jr. (Justine), Thomas (Pamela), and Keith Perriatt (Janet); 9 granchildren, Jenney Fazande, Lester III, Jena, Leilani, Thomas Jr., Ashley, Phillip, Blaire, and Brooke Perriatt; 5 great grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Relatives, friends of the family, priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church are all invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave, NOLA with Father David Begany officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447 Funeral Home Professional Funeral Services Inc

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

(504) 948-7447 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Professional Funeral Services Inc New Orleans , LA (504) 948-7447