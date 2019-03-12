Lester Cyrus Perriatt Sr., age 93, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Armand Sr.; and 7 siblings, Armand Jr., Maud Seymour, Irma Smith, Lloyd, Nathaniel, Louis, and Bertha Mae Perriatt. Lester leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria S. Perriatt; 3 children, Lester Jr. (Justine), Thomas (Pamela), and Keith Perriatt (Janet); 9 granchildren, Jenney Fazande, Lester III, Jena, Leilani, Thomas Jr., Ashley, Phillip, Blaire, and Brooke Perriatt; 5 great grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Relatives, friends of the family, priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church are all invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave, NOLA with Father David Begany officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019