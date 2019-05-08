|
Lester J. Alberes, 77, passed away in D'Iberville, Mississippi on May 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, August Alberes and Marie Hebert Alberes; daughter, Bobbie A. Niehues; sisters, Marie Gautreaux, Catherine Winborn, and Estelle Laizer; and son in-law, James Niehues. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Lillian B. Alberes; grandson, James "Beau" Niehues; and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and a graveside service will follow the mass at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019