Letha Mae Johnson, born December 9, 1935 in Ellisville, MS, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 83. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children Tommy J Little (Tammy), Ronald Johnson (Tammy), Michael Little (Tammy St. Roman), Janice Little Singletary, and Paulita Johnson, 18 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Ms. Letha is preceded in death by her parents George and Pearlie Yates, her first husband Marvin J. Little and was a widow of Paul B. Johnson. The family would like to invite everyone to attend a visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, LA 70452, with Funeral Service starting at 7 pm.
Williams Funeral Home
67525 Highway 41
Pearl River, LA 70452
(985) 863-5733
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019