The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jesus Christ Apostolic Lighthouse
1001 Victory Drive
Westwego, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Jesus Christ Apostolic Lighthouse
1001 Victory Drive
Westwego, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Letrenique Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Letrenique Kian Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Letrenique Kian Lewis Obituary
Letrenique Kian Lewis was affectionately known as "Baby". Our sweet "Baby", entered into heavenly bliss on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Children's Hospital New Orleans at the tender age of 12 years old. She leaves behind to cherish fond memories, her mother, Trenice Lewis; her father, Leroy Davis Jr.; her brothers, Michael, Leroy, and Trenton Lewis; her sisters, Iranisha Lewis, Monique McCoy (Henson), Donmonique Sullen, Nikia Lewis, Chelsea Tolbert (Stephen), Shaney and Jasmin Lewis; her maternal grandmother, Henretta Lewis (Willie); her paternal grandmother, Marlene Birden; her paternal grandfather, Leroy Davis Sr.; 30+ nephews and nieces; and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends. Letrenique is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Alexander Banister. Baby's beautiful smile and warm hugs will truly be missed by everyone that was fortunate enough to be in her presence. "To God Be The Glory", for the 12 years we had her! Pastors, officers and members of Jesus Christ Apostolic Lighthouse Ministries Intl. and all neighboring churches, faculty, staff and students of Weatherford Academy, Paul J. Solis Elementary School and Gretna Middle School, employees of Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System and Loomis Armored are invited to attend the homegoing service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10am. Church visitation 9:00 am until service time at Jesus Christ Apostolic Lighthouse, 1001 Victory Drive, Westwego, LA, Apostle Ronnie R. Stewart Sr., officiating. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHNE FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K.Johnson Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now