Letrenique Kian Lewis was affectionately known as "Baby". Our sweet "Baby", entered into heavenly bliss on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Children's Hospital New Orleans at the tender age of 12 years old. She leaves behind to cherish fond memories, her mother, Trenice Lewis; her father, Leroy Davis Jr.; her brothers, Michael, Leroy, and Trenton Lewis; her sisters, Iranisha Lewis, Monique McCoy (Henson), Donmonique Sullen, Nikia Lewis, Chelsea Tolbert (Stephen), Shaney and Jasmin Lewis; her maternal grandmother, Henretta Lewis (Willie); her paternal grandmother, Marlene Birden; her paternal grandfather, Leroy Davis Sr.; 30+ nephews and nieces; and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends. Letrenique is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Alexander Banister. Baby's beautiful smile and warm hugs will truly be missed by everyone that was fortunate enough to be in her presence. "To God Be The Glory", for the 12 years we had her! Pastors, officers and members of Jesus Christ Apostolic Lighthouse Ministries Intl. and all neighboring churches, faculty, staff and students of Weatherford Academy, Paul J. Solis Elementary School and Gretna Middle School, employees of Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System and Loomis Armored are invited to attend the homegoing service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10am. Church visitation 9:00 am until service time at Jesus Christ Apostolic Lighthouse, 1001 Victory Drive, Westwego, LA, Apostle Ronnie R. Stewart Sr., officiating. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHNE FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K.Johnson Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary