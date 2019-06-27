Letz Allen Miller, 73, a native and longtime resident of New Orleans, Harahan, Slidell and Laplace for the last 20 years, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by his family at his son's home in Grovetown, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Kay Marie Sorensen Miller; eight children, Tammie Blackmon (Donnie), Sharon Watson (David), James Allen Welles, Jeanette Mitts (Andy), Michael Blache (Tina), Kerrie Cancienne (Ryan), Kristine Noelle Ford (Ryan), Letz Allen Miller II; sister, Ruth "Mickey" Graham; brother, Harry Miller; numerous grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives. He was a 1965 graduate of John Curtis Christian High School, Harahan, La., where he played football. After high school, he served a mission in England for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 as a SP5 with the U.S. Army. He was in the Transportation Department for various companies throughout his career, including Batesville Casket Company and the Swift Company. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 112 Rue Esplanade in Slidell, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:45 followed by the funeral service at 12:00 O'Clock noon. He will be buried with Military Honors in the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, following the funeral services, at 1:30 pm. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 30, 2019