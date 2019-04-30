Lewis Fortenberry, age 88, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Slidell. Mr. Fortenberry was a native of Magee, Mississippi, and a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, for over fifty years. He was an iron worker for over forty years. Lewis was the beloved husband of Patsy Ann Craft Fortenberry; son of the late Hollie and Elizabeth Fortenberry; father of Karen Ann Fortenberry deBram (Michael Edward deBram Sr.), and the late Randy Michael Fortenberry; father-in-law of Susan Gough Fortenberry; grandfather of Michael Edward deBram Jr., Hannah Grace deBram Latulippe, Chad Gough Fortenberry, Randy Michael Fortenberry Jr.; great-grandfather of Hartlee Grace Latulippe, Charlie Rose Latulippe, Blake Isaac deBram, Samuel Turner Fortenberry, Gray Michael Fortenberry, and Anna Lisa Fortenberry; brother of Annie May Ainsworth and the late Johnnie B. Shows; brother of the late Hollie W. Fortenberry Jr, Homer Hooker Fortenberry, Howard Fortenberry; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, in Slidell, Louisiana. Friends may visit at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019