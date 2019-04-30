The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
For more information about
Lewis Fortenberry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Fortenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Fortenberry


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis Fortenberry Obituary
Lewis Fortenberry, age 88, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Slidell. Mr. Fortenberry was a native of Magee, Mississippi, and a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, for over fifty years. He was an iron worker for over forty years. Lewis was the beloved husband of Patsy Ann Craft Fortenberry; son of the late Hollie and Elizabeth Fortenberry; father of Karen Ann Fortenberry deBram (Michael Edward deBram Sr.), and the late Randy Michael Fortenberry; father-in-law of Susan Gough Fortenberry; grandfather of Michael Edward deBram Jr., Hannah Grace deBram Latulippe, Chad Gough Fortenberry, Randy Michael Fortenberry Jr.; great-grandfather of Hartlee Grace Latulippe, Charlie Rose Latulippe, Blake Isaac deBram, Samuel Turner Fortenberry, Gray Michael Fortenberry, and Anna Lisa Fortenberry; brother of Annie May Ainsworth and the late Johnnie B. Shows; brother of the late Hollie W. Fortenberry Jr, Homer Hooker Fortenberry, Howard Fortenberry; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, in Slidell, Louisiana. Friends may visit at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honaker Funeral Home
Download Now