Lex Anthony McCloud, a former member of the United States Army and diesel mechanic died of liver carcinoma. Lex entered eternal life on March 29, 2019; he was 63 years old. Mr. McCloud was educated in New Orleans public schools and was a lifelong New Orleans resident. Lex is preceded in death by his parents; Mr. Paul Joseph and Mrs. Marion Joseph, sister; Diane Ross Lee, brothers Paul McCloud and Randall McCloud, his god-mother AnnaBelle Poree, grandparents; Lillian Ruiz and Harold Ruiz, Sr. Lex is survived by brothers Willie and Carl McCloud, sisters Dorothy Joseph and Beverly Child, wife; Pamela Davis McCloud, son; Marlon McCloud, daughter; Marlo McCloud, step-sons Larry Davis, Benson Davis, and Cena Davis. Lex was the grandfather of 7, and beloved by host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Majestic Mortuary Service 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be held at Saint Louis Cemetery #2. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
