Libby Margaret Martin Eschete at age 90 passed away at home surrounded by her family Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Eschete for 60 years. She is the loving mother of three sons, John (Melba), Paul (Gale), and Marty (Lori). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, John Jr. (Shelia), Paul Jr. (Kim), Madzie Fontaine (Dax), Jai (Lori), Marty Jr. (Keri) and Jace (Angie). 11 great grandchildren, Trystan Beeson (Patrick), Canaan (Sarah), Hayden, Marty III, Matthew, Nathan, Halle, Brennan, Carley, Cade and Corinne and 2 great-great grandchildren Wyatt and Lydia Beeson. She was also survived by 3 of her 7 siblings. Libby was a faithful servant for 70 years of Barataria Baptist Church. She also worked at Fisher High School for more than 20 years and was very active in many community organizations, Lafitte Business Professional Women's Organization, LBCP Fire Dept. and Lafitte Senior Center. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Barataria Baptist Church, 2596 Jean Lafitte Blvd, Lafitte, Friday, April 12, 2019 starting at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be held at West Lawn Cemetery.