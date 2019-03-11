Ligia Maria (Mama Ligia) Buitrago, 75, passed away on March 8, 2019 in Metairie, Louisiana, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Ligia was born on November 11, 1943 in Leon, Nicaragua to Bernabe Balladares and Nelly Deshon Duquestrada. Ligia married Salvador Buitrago Morales on March 3, 1966 and they raised 4 children. She was preceded in death by her daughter (Gabriela) and husband. She is survived by her three children (Ana, Karla and Salvador), two grandchildren (Gabriela and Theodore), four sisters, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and life-long friends. From the moment you met her, you knew she was a special person and a force of nature. She did not know selfishness. She would give you whatever she had without question. We will miss her hugs that she held just a little longer. She was very loving without pretentions; full of love and kindness for everyone; her conversations always wise and funny; and with a spirit 20 years younger than her age. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. A gathering and celebration of Mama Ligia's life will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006, on Thursday, March 14th, beginning at 4 PM, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 6 PM. Bendiciones, MAMA LIGIA, te decimos 'hasta luego' con todo el amor del mundo y nunca te vamos a olvidar. Gracias por todas la memorias alegres y todo tu cariño. Te adoramos siempre. Te mandamos millones de besos y abrazos, tus nietos, hijos, sobrinos, hermanas, la familia entera y amigos de una vida. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary