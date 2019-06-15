Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Lee Aronson Rapier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lila Lee Aronson Rapier, 90, passed away on May 18, 2019 in Harahan, Louisiana. She was born on March 16, 1929 in Blair, Nebraska to Chester and Florence (McDonald) Aronson. In 1940, the family moved to Tekamah, Nebraska. Lila graduated from Tekamah High School in 1946 and attended the University of Oklahoma in 1947-48. She then worked in Omaha until her 21st birthday when she became a stewardess for United Airlines. Lila married George Rapier in 1952 and they moved from Maryland to New Orleans in 1953. Lila lived in Covington, Louisiana from 1961 to 1994 before moving to Metairie, Louisiana. While living in Covington she owned an antique business (1970s-1980s) and operated a bed and breakfast (1980s-1990s). Lila is survived by her daughter Carolyn Rapier of Metairie, LA and her sons Steve Rapier (Susan) of Roswell, GA and John Rapier of West Plains, MO; her grandchildren Regina Chismar (Ron), Stephen Rapier and Rebecca Campbell (Cory); her great-grandchildren, Anne Chismar and Bryce Campbell. She is also survived by her brother Robert Aronson (Mabel) and sisters Joan Connealy and Donna Donelan (Mike) along with numerous nieces and nephews. Lila was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Aronson. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair, NE 68008. Interment will be in Blair Cemetery. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 22, 2019

