Lilda Louella Bryant Laird completed her journey on earth and was called home by our Lord and Savior on June 8, 2019. Lilda was born on September 27, 1917 and passed away at the age of 101. She married the late Joseph Samuel Laird in 1933 and their 55 year union produced two sons Wallace B. Laird (Sue Champagne Laird) and the late Richard J. Laird (Gail Taylor Laird). Lilda was affectionately known as "Oudie" to five grandchildren - Becky Laird, Bryant Laird (Tressa), Brett Laird (Cydney), Jay Laird (Terri) and Jana Pond (Kevin); and great grandchildren Clayton Sharp, Bryce Laird, Brylee Laird, Shaylee Laird, Kylie Bauer, Dylan Lynch, Bryce Lynch, Miles Pond, Matthew Pond, Joleigh Pond and Creek Laird. Lilda was preceded in death by her parents Berlin Bryant and Lillie Core Bryant, siblings Vera Bruhl, Vergie Thompson, Clara Belle Bahm, Maurice, Marvin (Speck), Sidney and Bobby Bryant. She was also known as "Aunt Lildie" to many nieces and nephews and extended family. Lilda was a lifetime resident of Folsom, Louisiana and attended school at Onville. After her marriage to Joe, they lived on Bennett Bridge Road operating a dairy farm for 16 years and Laird's Grocery for nearly 50 years. The store was a community meeting spot where folks would visit, catch up on current news as well as stock up on provisions. Lilda was an active member of Red Bluff Baptist Church and as a lover of gospel music, a long time member of the church choir. She had a tremendous love for life and because of her endearing personality, never met a stranger. Lilda enjoyed traveling, eating out and making new friends. "Oudie" lived through many changes in her lifetime, was successful in business and a fine Christian woman. Her greatest joy was the love and support she bestowed on her family and there was never a time when she and Paw Joe weren't willing to lend a helping hand or some sound advice. Her passing will be felt by many in her family and the community and she will be missed beyond measure. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services on Wednesday, June 12 at Red Bluff Baptist Church 15204 Highway 1078, Folsom, LA. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon with the service beginning at 12:00. Interment will be at a later date in the Allison Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Red Buff Baptist Church, 15204 Highway 1078, Folsom, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 12, 2019