Mrs. Lillie "Mae" Price Selvage passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She was 72 years old. She was born on December 30, 1946 to the union of the late Rudolph Sr. and Carrie T. Price. She was the loving wife of Willie Selvage Sr. Beloved mother of Willie Jr. and Antonio (Seiana) Selvage. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Iriel, Mi'Kal, Tyreanne, Tyrese, Trevon, Raechelle and Kai; one great granddaughter Triniti, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family, members of Second Zion Baptist Church No. 2 and James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, employees of Wilson Elementary School, Livingston Middle School, Structural Technology, Charity Hospital, Medical Center of Louisiana at New Orleans, Touro Hospital staff, Davita Dialysis, Star Plus Barber and Beauty Shop and graduates of Booker T. Washington High School c/o 1964 are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, April 20, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Second Zion Baptist Church No. 2, 3333 Third St. New Orleans, LA 70125. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Chrissell Rhone, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary