Service Information
Mothe Funeral Home Marrero
7040 Lapalco Blvd.
Marrero, LA
70072
(504)-348-2010
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Church Parish Hall
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Episcopal Church
530 Pelican Avenue
Algiers, LA
Obituary
Lillian Lucille "Lucy" LoCicero, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 101. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Ernest LoCicero; her parents, Lillian Davies Montelepre and Miguel August Montelepre; her siblings, John Montelepre, Muriel Hebert, and Marion Babin. She is the cherished aunt of several nieces and nephews and their families. Born on March 15, 1918, Lucy was a long-time resident of Gretna, Louisiana. She was a life-long member of Mt. Olivet Episcopal Church in Algiers. She retired from LP&L. She will be remembered as a caring, loving, and kind-hearted person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 beginning at 12:00 Noon at the Mt. Olivet Church Parish Hall, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM from Mt. Olivet Episcopal Church, 530 Pelican Avenue, Algiers, LA. Interment to follow at McDonoghville Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Mt. Olivet Episcopal Church. Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Marrero, LA   (504) 348-2010
