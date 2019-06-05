The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lillian Moore
Lillian Moore Obituary
Lillian Moore transitioned from this life to her eternal home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 6:05am at Ochsner Hospital. She was born in Belle Rose, Louisiana to the late Pinkey and Victor Willis. Devoted wife of Edward Moore, Sr. Loving mother of Sandra Harris, Janice Dabon, Pinkey Tilliman, Dale Moore and the late Edward Moore, Jr and Ronald Dugar. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Second Mt. Bethel B.C. and First Agape B.C. are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Second Mt. Bethel Baptist Church 2525 Danneel St. NOLA 70113.Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Interment in Lake Lawn Cemetery. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019
