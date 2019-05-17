Lillian Ruth Berckes Davis Moran, 92, passed away May 15, 2019, in her home in Madisonville, Louisiana. She was born to Hilda Maire Berckes and Archibald L. Berckes on October 16, 1926, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated from Sophie B. Wright Girls High School. She then attended Southeastern Louisiana College to pursue Voice and Vocal Training and Studies, which led to appearances with her girls' sextet in several states. Lil was preceded in death by her parents Hilda Maire Berckes Pastel and Archibald L. Berckes and stepfather Marx Pastel. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Aaron Jenkins. Finally, Lil was predeceased by her two former husbands, Lt. Col. Joseph L. Davis, USMC (ret.), and Patrick Moran. She is survived by daughters Jill Davis G'sell (husband – Fred, and grandchildren – Fred III, Christopher, Michael G'sell, and Karen G'sell Mahaffey), Janet Davis Graves (husband – James, and grandchildren – Sara Bothner Sambola, April Bothner, and Arianne Jenkins Pennino), and Jody L. Davis (husband – Julius (Fritz) Helfritsh). She is also survived by sons James (wife – Brenda, and grandchild – Jonathan) and Joseph (Buddy) Davis (wife – Danna, and grandchildren – Joshua, Jordan, and Alexa Davis). In addition, she is survived by 14 great grandchildren. Lil was a very talented and outgoing person with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She started tap dancing at 4 years old. She loved to sing and dance and enjoyed playing the piano. She was an actress in Community Theater and loved socializing with people. She said that she "never met a stranger." Lil was a lifelong practicing Roman Catholic. She had a fervent devotion to prayer and to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home 5200 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124. The Mass will be celebrated by Msgr. Frank Giroir of St. Anselm Catholic Church, Lil's parish church in Madisonville, Louisiana. She will be entombed in Greenwood Cemetery following her Funeral Mass. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019