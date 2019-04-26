The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Lillie Cutrer Gould

Lillie Cutrer Gould Obituary
Lillie Cutrer Gould, a long-time resident of Metairie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday the 16th of April, at the age of 86. Born in Osyka Mississippi, she earned her Bachelors from Mississippi College, and met her future husband, Raymond A. Gould while working as a teacher in Natchez. She moved to Metairie and continued her teaching career at Bissonet Plaza, then at John Quincy Adams where she taught Louisiana History. She completed a more than 50 year teaching career, retiring in 1999. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and the many lives she advanced throughout her teaching career.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
