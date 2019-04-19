Lillie entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born on October 5, 1945 in Reserve, LA to the late Nathan and Edna Hill. Lillie Mae was a graduate of Fifth Ward High School and attended Delgado College. She is survived by, her children, Delvekio V. Cambre, Tashia C. Howard (Arnold "Creek"), Larcain C. Arlene. Siblings: Geraldine Smith and Ronald Hill (Anne), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 107 Pilgrim Street, Reserve, LA, Pastor Forell Bering, Sr. Officiating. Viewing to be held at 9:00AM with service immediately following at 10AM. Interment at St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery, LaPlace, LA. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Baloney Funeral Home, LLC located at 1905 West Airline Highway, LaPlace, LA. 70068 (985) 224-8460. Condolences may be offered at www.baloneyfuneralhome.com.
