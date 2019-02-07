Lillie Mae J. Brown peacefully transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday January 31, 2019. Wife of the late Clearance Brown Sr. Lillie leaves to cherish her memories Shelia (Donald) Coxie, Alton (Daphanie) Placide, Talmadge (Lucindy), Wilbert Margaret), Ted and Damon Smith, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends. Funeral service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 10:00 am at Life House Church, 3556 W. Airline Hwy., Reserve, LA 70084. Rev. Stephen Aguillard Pastor Officiating, Visitation at 9:00 a.m. Until service time. Interment St. John Memorial. Laplace, La 70003. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, La 70051, (985) 535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019