Lillie Mae Russell Magee, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Humble, TX, while visiting family during the Easter Holiday. She is known as Mom, Grandma, and Aunt Lillie to many! From her birth in Columbia, Mississippi, on January 22, 1945 to her passing on Wednesday, she cultivated people around her with love, faith, and support. She was born to Pearlie and Purvis Russell and was the youngest of nine children. Left to honor the beautiful Lillie Mae and remember her love are Lillie's three children and their spouses: Laverne & Willie Culpepper, Benjamin & Wendy Magee, and Connie & Henley Smith; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; T.C. Russell, Isreal Russell, Roosevelt Russell, and Noah Knox, and sisters; Laura Russell-Sims, Cornelia Russell, Ruby Nell Russell-Rawls, and Ida Bell Russell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, Chapel of Roses, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 10:00 A.M. Interment, Private. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary