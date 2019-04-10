Lillie Mae West, age 74, entered eternal rest Saturday, April 6, 2019, Cherishing her memories are one sister, Earlene Harris; 3 sons, Lester (Lisa), Raymond, and Robert Warren, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Lillie and Len Warren, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 2 daughters; Cynthia and Glenda Warren. Relatives, friends, members of the community are all invited to attend A celebration of Lillie's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00AM at Second Baptist Church 6th District, 4218 Laurel St., NOLA, 70115. Visitation 10:00AM until service. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. ""Celebrating Life"" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447.
