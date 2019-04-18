Lillie Marie Fontenot passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born March 14, 1931 to the late Dennis and Theresa Noel Dugas of Arnaudville, Louisiana. Devoted wife for over 46 years to the late Wilson Fontenot; Loving mother of Kieth Fontenot, Karen Batson (John), Gregory Fontenot and Mark Fontenot (Stacie); Cherished sister of Audrey Richard (Lionel), the late Edith Zerangue (Frank), Lucy Dugas, Nola Clavier (Leo), Rodney Dugas (Marylee) and Willie Dugas. Lillie also leaves thirteen behind grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Lillie was a member of the Cajun French Music Association, the Cajun French Program at Mimosa and Des Allemands School; she bowled with numerous bowling leagues, traveled with the Busy Bees and volunteered at St. Charles Hospital Gift Shop (Pink Lady). The family of Mrs. Fontenot would like to acknowledge all of the wonderful nurses, caregivers and staff at Ashton Manor also St. Joseph Hospice "The Carpenter House" for their loving support, comfort and care. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church located at 234 Angus Dr. in Luling in Louisiana on Monday, April 22, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:00am-12:00pm. Mass will be held at 12:00pm. Interment at St. Charles Mausoleum will follow mass. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Lillie's memory to the at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate or National Capital Area Chapter at 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary