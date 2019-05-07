Lilly Lenain Perkins Troyani passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Alvin J. Troyani; her former husband of 30 years, Linden Allen Perkins; her son, Dana A. Perkins; her parents, Herbert S. Lenain and Philomena Albert Lenain and three brothers, Herbert Sidney Lenain, Hervis Anthony Lenain and August Luciano Lenain. She is survived by two sons, Ronald L. Perkins (Shirley) and Kenneth J. Perkins (Carol); a daughter, Lynn Ellen Bates (Lynn); a daughter-in-law, Pat Perkins; a brother, Carroll Raymond Lenain; eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Jessica, Denise, Amy, Linden, Ronald, Melanie and Emily and five great-grandchildren: Robbie, Kenny, Becky, Connor, Cheyenne, Brooke, Brittany and Tristan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. During WWII, Lilly took on the role of Rosie the Riveter working at Higgins Shipyard. She enjoyed dancing until the past few years and was an active member of the People Program. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org/memorial; Children's Hospital, Development Office, 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118, https://www.chnola.org/chnola-giving or the , Memorials/Tributes, PO Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692, www.americanheart.org are preferred. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019