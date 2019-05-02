Linda Bridgewater departed this life at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank on Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Linda was employed with McDonald's as a cashier. Fiancée of Johnny Pearson. Devoted mother of Lorenzo, Myron, and Byron Lemon. Stepmother of Shon, Kawanda, and Kienna Holmes. Grandmother of Ke'yanna, Cyanna, Lorenzo and Byron Carto Jr., and Serenity Brown. Daughter of the late Harry Sr., and Sherry Bridgewater. Sister of Glenda Gamble, Charlene, Monica, Harry Jr., and Marcus Bridgewater, and the late Vonda Bridgewater. Niece of Dorothy Lewis, Mildred, Bernadette, Daisy, and Dee Bridgewater, Vicky Baker, Henry Sr., and Melvin Baker, Leonard and Warren Bridgewater, and the late Narcise and Mary Ann Baker, Elnora Delmore, Leonard and Charlie Baker. Aunt of James Bridgewater, Kendall Bridgewater, Kourtney Gamble, Peter LaBaud, Ronecha Thomas, and Vonda Bridgewater, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service, 6820 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. at the above-named parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019