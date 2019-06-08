The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Linda Dean Obituary
Linda Dean passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 78. She was born on Friday, June 14, 1940 in Plaucheville, Louisiana. Mrs. Dean graduated high school as the valedictorian of her class then later attended banking classes and established herself as the Executive Vice President of FNBC Bank. In her free time she took art classes and became an excellent oil painter. Linda is survived by his husband, William Everett Dean Jr., son, Kenneth Dean, and brother, Wayne Rabalais. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stafford Rabalais & Lurline Saucier. A Private service will be held at a later date in Plaucheville.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 9, 2019
