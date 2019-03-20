|
Linda Fein Bertram, age 68, March 19, 2019. Wife of the late Harry Bertram. Daughter of the late Irving Fein and Sandra Miletello Fein. Sister of Minnie F. Gaus (Rene). Beloved aunt of Stephanie G. Ory (Daniel) and Emily G. Pool (Jerry). Beloved great aunt of Hayden Ory, Harper and Sophia Pool. Linda was a former employee of Ochsner Hospital and Dillards Department Store. She was a member of Congregation Gates of Prayer. Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. at 1:30 pm with visitation beginning at 11:30 am. In Lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Cancer Crusaders or Jewish Family Services. Interment will be private. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerhf.com. Information 504-835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019