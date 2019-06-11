Linda Jane Bartholomew peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved and loving wife of 49 years to Robert J. Bartholomew, Sr. Daughter of the late Ben Roberts and Ethel LaFrance Roberts. Loving and devoted mother of Robert J. "Shorty" Bartholomew, Jr. (Tammy) and Ronnie J. Bartholomew (Nancy). Beloved grandmother of Rebecca R. Bartholomew Hughes (William). Great Grandmother of Natalie Hughes. Loving sister of Andrew Roberts, Herbert Roberts, Avery Roberts, Marie Bartholomew, Clara Bartholomew and Janese Roberts. Linda is the aunt of Melissa, Lee, Courtney Denesse (Sean), Natalia and Lil Sean Bartholomew as well as other nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong resident of Buras, LA. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice Compassus, Al and Margaret Royerre and Friends for their love and support. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 28698 Highway 23, Port Sulphur, LA on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9 AM until 11 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will be in Our Lady of Good Harbor Cemetery, Buras, LA. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary