Linda Joyce Bolden entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a native of New Roads, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Beloved wife of Stafford Bolden Sr. Devoted father of Curtis L. Bolden, Kendra L. Bolden, Stafford Bolden Jr., Lloyd Lee Johnson, Marion Elizabeth Langlois, Rontoya T. Johnson, and the late Edward Johnson. Daughter of the late Vivian George. Granddaughter of the late Francis Olinde Butler, and Raymond Bovia Sr. Sister of Blanche D. George, and the late Curtis Bovia, also survived by 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and a host of nieces. Nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service, 6820 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Edward Joseph III, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. at the above-named parlor. Interment: Will Be Private. Arrangements By Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019