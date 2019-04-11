|
Linda Marie Phillips passed away on April 3, 2019 at the age of 68. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Gladis Jackson, Sr. Devoted wife of the late Michael Phillips, Sr. and loving mother of Mark (Ashley) and the late Michael and Demond Phillips; Sister of Barbara, Joseph, and the late Anthony Jackson and Grandmother of Terrall Johnson, Miquelle and Miesha Phillips, Michael Wright, Kira and Demond Jackson, Mercy and Kingston Phillips, and Markiyha Jefferson. She is remembered in love by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, church family, and life long friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Beacon Light Baptist Cathedral, 1937 Mirabeau Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Bishop Darryl S. Brister, officiating, Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019